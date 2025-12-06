Adams finished with four points (2-4 FG), eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals over 30 minutes during Friday's 117-98 win over Phoenix.

Adams moved into the starting lineup for the fifth time this season, replacing Alperen Sengun, who was ruled out due to illness. As usual, Adams filled in admirably, including recording a season-high four combined steals and blocks. Sengun is unlikely to miss a significant amount of time, meaning Adams should be viewed as nothing more than a streaming option for those needing rebounds.