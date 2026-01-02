Adams is questionable for Saturday's game against Dallas due to a right ankle sprain.

Adams is at risk of missing consecutive contests with the injury. Clint Capela is slated to return from a one-game absence with an illness, so he'd likely move into the backup center role behind Alperen Sengun if Adams is unable to suit up against the Mavericks. Dorian Finney-Smith could also get some looks at the five in small-ball lineups in this scenario.