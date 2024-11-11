Adams (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against the Wizards.
Adams missed the first leg of Houston's back-to-back set Sunday night against Detroit, and it's not a guarantee he returns to action Monday. It's pretty clear that the Rockets are going to be super cautious with the veteran center this season. If Adams is held out, Jock Landale is likely to pick up the backup center minutes.
