Adams (knee) is questionable to play Friday against the Thunder.
Adams is working his way back from a gruesome knee injury, and while he's already made three appearances off the bench this season, the Rockets are being cautious with him. The veteran big man should operate as Alperen Sengun's backup at center if deemed available, though a decision on his status will be made closer to Friday's 8 p.m. ET tip-off time.
More News
-
Rockets' Steven Adams: Sitting out against San Antonio•
-
Rockets' Steven Adams: Will play vs. Knicks•
-
Rockets' Steven Adams: Deemed questionable for Monday•
-
Rockets' Steven Adams: Won't play against Golden State•
-
Rockets' Steven Adams: Cleared to play•
-
Rockets' Steven Adams: Questionable for Thursday•