Adams (knee) is available for Monday's game against the Knicks, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

Adams is still in the final stages of his recovery from right knee surgery as he sat out Saturday's game against the Warriors. He appeared in the two games prior, during which he averaged 12.0 minutes per contest. Adams should see the same amount of minutes Monday and will be limited to five-minute stints, per Bondy, as he operates behind Alperen Sengun at center.