Adams (knee) is available for Monday's game against the Knicks, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.
Adams is still in the final stages of his recovery from right knee surgery as he sat out Saturday's game against the Warriors. He appeared in the two games prior, during which he averaged 12.0 minutes per contest. Adams should see the same amount of minutes Monday and will be limited to five-minute stints, per Bondy, as he operates behind Alperen Sengun at center.
More News
-
Rockets' Steven Adams: Deemed questionable for Monday•
-
Rockets' Steven Adams: Won't play against Golden State•
-
Rockets' Steven Adams: Cleared to play•
-
Rockets' Steven Adams: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Rockets' Steven Adams: Plays backup role in season debut•
-
Rockets' Steven Adams: Available off bench Monday•