Eason chipped in six points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 109-101 loss to the Clippers.

Eason returned to form on the defensive end following a few uninspiring performances over his last few contests. While his scoring output was less than desirable, he swatted three shots for the second time this season and also collected a steal for his seventh consecutive game.