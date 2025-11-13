Eason racked up 20 points (7-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and six rebounds across 21 minutes during Wednesday's 135-112 win over the Wizards.

Eason turned in his first 20 point performance since Oct. 27 in just 21 minutes. He has also scored in double-digits in seven of his last eight performances, averaging 14.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.5 blocks and 3.1 threes on an astounding 56.8 percent clip in that span.