Semaj Christon: Let go by Thunder
Christon was waived by the Thunder on Saturday, Erik Horne of the Oklahoman reports.
Christon's $1.3 million salary was set to be guaranteed on Sunday, so the Thunder opted to let him go after a uneventful preseason. They also let go of fellow point guard Isaiah Canaan, which leaves Raymond Felton to take on the backup role behind Russell Westbrook. Superstar additions Carmelo Anthony and Paul George are also more than capable of doing some ball handling, so the Thunder didn't have a huge need for a third point guard. Christon could receive interest elsewhere on a team in need of depth in the backcourt, though if he fails to find a suitor, he could start the season in the G-League or overseas.
