O'Neal posted 14 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 34 minutes during Thursday's 100-94 loss to the Blue.

O'Neal drew his first start since Feb. 24 and posted season highs in points and rebounds en route to his first double-double. He also recorded multiple tallies in each defensive category for the first time in the G League.