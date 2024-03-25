San Antonio recalled Barlow from the G League's Austin Spurs on Monday.
Victor Wembanyama (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game versus the Suns with an ankle issue, so Barlow could find himself in the rotation if the rookie No. 1 overall pick is unable to play.
