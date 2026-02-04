Harper is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder due to right ankle soreness.

Harper was a late addition to the injury report for the front end of this back-to-back set. Stephon Castle is also questionable with adductor tightness, so the Spurs may be shorthanded in the backcourt against the Thunder. If one or both of Harper and Castle are ruled out, Julian Champagnie and Keldon Johnson would be candidates for increased minutes, while Jordan McLaughlin could enter the rotation.