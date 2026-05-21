Harper has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's matchup with the Thunder in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals due to a right leg injury, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports. He finished with 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-2 FT), three assists and two rebounds across 25 minutes.

Harper exited with 4:50 remaining in the third quarter, and though he initially attempted to return, the Spurs opted to play it safe with the rookie and hold him out for the rest of the evening. More clarity on the severity of Harper's injury should be known following the contest, but for the time being, his status for Friday's Game 3 is up in the air. If Harper and De'Aaron Fox (ankle) -- who hasn't played in either of the first two games of the series -- aren't available Friday, more ball-handling and creation responsibilities would fall on the shoulders of Stephon Castle. The Spurs could also open up more minutes for the likes of Keldon Johnson, Carter Bryant and Jordan McLaughlin if both Harper and Fox aren't able to play.