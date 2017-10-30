Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Listed as out vs. Celtics
Leonard (quad) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Celtics, according to the team's game notes.
Leonard is still yet to play this season while battling a somewhat-mysterious quad injury, but the general belief is that the All-Star will make his debut sometime in the near future. Assuming he does remain out Monday, Leonard's next chance to play would come Thursday, when the Spurs return home to face the Warriors. For the time being, expect Kyle Anderson and Rudy Gay to continue to benefit from Leonard's absence.
More News
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...