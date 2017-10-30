Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Listed as out vs. Celtics

Leonard (quad) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Celtics, according to the team's game notes.

Leonard is still yet to play this season while battling a somewhat-mysterious quad injury, but the general belief is that the All-Star will make his debut sometime in the near future. Assuming he does remain out Monday, Leonard's next chance to play would come Thursday, when the Spurs return home to face the Warriors. For the time being, expect Kyle Anderson and Rudy Gay to continue to benefit from Leonard's absence.