Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Erupts for 27 points in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson amassed 27 points (11-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and six rebounds in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 107-91 win over the Lakers.
This was Johnson's fifth game of the campaign with at least 20 points. He took advantage of some extra touches with Devin Vassell (thigh) still on the shelf, but the competition for shots in San Antonio remains very high with so much offensive firepower on the roster. Over his last eight games, Johnson has produced averages of 15.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 1.6 three-pointers in 24.5 minutes per contest.
