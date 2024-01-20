Johnson racked up 25 points (9-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and three assists over 29 minutes during Friday's 124-120 loss to Charlotte.

Johnson shot an efficient 60.0 percent from the field in a game when the Spurs were without Victor Wembanyama (rest). Johnson came into Friday's game off the heels of his second straight game scoring just five points, but he's now reached 20-plus points for the second time in four weeks. His efficiency is something to monitor, as he's shooting just 37.1 percent from the field in January, down from 44.6 percent for the season.