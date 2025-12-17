Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Non-factor again Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson recorded three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and four rebounds in 16 minutes during Tuesday's 124-113 loss to New York.
Johnson scored just three points for a second straight game, a worrying sign for anyone still hanging onto him in standard leagues. With Victor Wembanyama continuing to work his way back from a calf injury, the path to minutes for Johnson is far from clear. Given his overall limitations, managers are well within their rights to go hunting for a replacement.
