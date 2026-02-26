Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Questionable to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson is questionable to return to Wednesday's game against the Raptors due to a left shoulder injury, Don Harris of News 4 San Antonio reports.
Johnson left the game with 3:55 remaining in the second quarter after picking up an unspecified injury to his left shoulder. While he's sidelined, look for Carter Bryant and Harrison Barnes to see more playing time.
More News
-
Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Checks back in•
-
Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Posts 18 points in victory•
-
Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Leads bench with 21 points•
-
Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Double-doubles off bench Sunday•
-
Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Provides 17 points from bench•
-
Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Drops 21 off bench Thursday•