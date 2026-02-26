default-cbs-image
Johnson is questionable to return to Wednesday's game against the Raptors due to a left shoulder injury, Don Harris of News 4 San Antonio reports.

Johnson left the game with 3:55 remaining in the second quarter after picking up an unspecified injury to his left shoulder. While he's sidelined, look for Carter Bryant and Harrison Barnes to see more playing time.

