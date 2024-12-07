Mamukelashvili posted eight points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-6 FT), six rebounds and one assist over 17 minutes during Friday's 140-113 loss to the Kings.

Mamukelashvili logged at least 15 minutes for just the fifth time this season as the Spurs were blown out by the Kings. With Victor Wembanyama (back) sidelined, the Spurs' frontcourt depth was once again tested. Although Mamukelashvili has a somewhat intriguing skill set, he is unlikely to play sizeable minutes until much later in the season, as we have seen over the past two years.