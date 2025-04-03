Mamukelashvili produced 16 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds and one steal across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 113-106 victory over the Nuggets.

Despite coming off the bench, Mamukelashvili recorded a double-double Wednesday. The 2021 second-rounder has been a hit-or-miss fantasy option lately, as he's played minutes in the 20s just twice over his last 12 outings. During this span, Mamukelashvili has averaged 11.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.0 three-pointers in 16.5 minutes while shooting 45.3 percent from beyond the arc.