Castle closed Monday's 123-110 victory over Utah with 18 points (5-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-10 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and one block across 31 minutes.

Castle was efficient from the field in this one and got to the charity stripe with ease, which is how he managed to score 18 points despite attempting only nine shots from the field. He's averaging 7.8 free-throw attempts over his last five appearances, so he's been noticeably more aggressive in driving to the hoop. Castle has also excelled at distributing the basketball over this five-game period, during which he has averaged 8.0 assists in 31.2 minutes per matchup.