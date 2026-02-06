This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Spurs' Stephon Castle: Coming off bench Thursday
Castle is not in the Spurs' starting lineup against the Mavericks on Thursday.
Castle has started in each of his 40 games prior to Thursday's contest, but he has seen his production dip as of late. The Spurs will change things up by shifting Castle to a bench role while moving veteran Harrison Barnes back into the starting lineup.