Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Agrees to max extension

Wembanyama signed a five-year, $252 million extension with the Spurs on Friday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Wembanyama is officially set to remain with the Spurs for the foreseeable future after signing a maximum rookie-scale extension with a player option in the final year. He was eligible for the supermax but opted for the max, giving San Antonio added financial flexibility. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year is fresh off a dominant 2025-26 campaign in which he averaged 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 3.1 blocks and 1.0 steals across 64 regular-season games (55 starts). Wembanyama was incredible in the postseason and will now look to lead the Spurs back to the NBA Finals.