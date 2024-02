Wembanyama posted 18 points (7-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 116-104 loss to Miami.

Wembanyama recorded seven double-doubles over his last eight appearances, and the star rookie continues to make a huge impact on both ends of the court despite the Spurs' overall struggles. During that eight-game span, Wembanyama is averaging 20.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.8 blocks and 1.6 steals per contest.