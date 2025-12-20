Wembanyama tallied 26 points (10-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 21 minutes during the Spurs' 126-98 win over the Hawks on Friday.

Wembanyama came off the bench and played less than 25 minutes for a third consecutive game while managing a calf injury that caused him to miss 12 games, but he still made his impact felt during Friday's blowout win. The third-year center posted his 10th double-double of the season and led the Spurs in, scoring, rebounds and point differential (plus-29). Wembanyama will continue to have his minutes monitored but could return to the starting lineup as soon as Sunday against the Wizards.