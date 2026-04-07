Wembanyama (ribs) is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against Portland, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Wembanyama suffered a left-rib contusion during Monday's 115-102 win over the 76ers. Now, it appears the 22-year-old will miss Wednesday's meeting with the Trail Blazers, although Charania reported that there is "confidence" he will be able to suit up again before the end of the regular season. If Wembanyama is indeed ruled out Wednesday, Luke Kornet is the favorite to enter the starting lineup.