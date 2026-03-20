Wembanyama provided 34 points (10-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 12-12 FT), 12 rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block across 35 minutes in Thursday's 101-100 win over the Suns.

Wembanyama racked up a game-high 34 points in this one, including the game-winning jumper to clinch San Antonio's first playoff berth since 2019. The star big man also grabbed a game-best 12 boards, securing his 34th outing with a double-double or better through 55 regular-season appearances. The 22-year-old has had four such performances over his last five games, during which he has averaged 28.8 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.4 blocks and 1.4 steals per tilt.