Wembanyama racked up 26 points (12-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, five blocks and two steals across 27 minutes during Monday's 109-99 loss to the Hawks.

Wembanyama dominated both ends of the floor in the loss, turning in another mesmerizing performance. Despite playing limited minutes, the rookie sensation has been as advertised this season, averaging 19.6 points per game to go with 10.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.1 steals, 3.1 blocks and 1.4 three-pointers. Given the obvious upside, Wembanyama looks set to be an elite fantasy asset for many years to come.