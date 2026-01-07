Wembanyama logged 30 points (10-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 21 minutes during the Spurs' 106-105 loss to the Grizzlies on Tuesday.

Wembanyama was cleared to return Tuesday from a two-game absence due to a hyperextended left knee. He finished as the game's leading scorer and tallied 12 of his 30 points in the third quarter, but in an effort to limit his playing time, Wembanyama was not on the floor for the final 3:26 of the game. The Spurs play the second leg of their back-to-back set Wednesday against the Lakers, and it's unclear whether the superstar center will be available for that contest.