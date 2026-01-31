Wembanyama finished Saturday's 111-106 loss to the Hornets with 16 points (6-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal over 31 minutes.

Wembanyama failed to block a shot for just the third time in his last 13 outings, and he fell two rebounds shy of logging his sixth consecutive double-double. He'll wrap up the month of January having averaged 23.6 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 2.2 threes, 2.2 blocks and 0.9 steals over 27.7 minutes per game.