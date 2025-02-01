Wembanyama produced 30 points (9-20 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and six blocks over 30 minutes during Friday's 144-118 victory over Milwaukee.

Even though Wembanyama didn't outplay Giannis Anteokounmpo, who finished with 35 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, the Frenchman came out on top of the duel as the Spurs used a huge second half to run away with the victory. Wembanyama remains an elite fantasy producer in all formats, and the second-year big man continues to show why he's widely seen as one of the best young players in the NBA every time he steps on the court.