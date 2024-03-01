Collins provided 13 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one block across 16 minutes during Thursday's 132-118 win over the Thunder.

Over his last four appearances, Collins has averaged 12.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists, but he's playing just 17.0 minutes per game. The big man was a solid fantasy producer earlier in the season when he was a regular starter, but his production and playing time as a reserve have been too inconsistent to trust on a nightly basis.