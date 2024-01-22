Collins (ankle) is available for Monday's game against the 76ers, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Collins will suit up for a third straight contest following a nine-game absence due to the right ankle sprain. He started his first game back but operated as a reserve Saturday versus the Wizards, as Victor Wembanyama replaced Collins following a rest day. Collins is expected to handle a bench role again Monday, but he could see plenty of action versus Joel Embiid and Philadelphia.