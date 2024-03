Collins finished Monday's 112-102 loss to the Warriors with 10 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal across 17 minutes.

Collins moved back to the bench with Victor Wembanyama returning from his ankle injury, but he managed to put together a terrific line in limited minutes. As a reserve this season, Collins has averaged 8.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 0.7 blocks.