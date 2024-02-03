Collins (ankle) tallied nine points (4-9 FG, 1-2 FT), three assists and two rebounds in 20 minutes Friday in the Spurs' 114-113 loss to the Pelicans.

After missing the Spurs' previous three games with a right ankle sprain, Collins slotted back in as the backup to starting center Victor Wembanyama on Friday. Considering Collins was previously sidelined for nine games from Dec. 31 through Jan. 17 with a sprain of the same ankle, he'll most likely be held out for the second leg of the back-to-back set Saturday versus the Cavaliers. If that's the case, Dominick Barlow would likely serve as Wembanyama's backup.