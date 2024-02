Collins (ankle), who is questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans, will likely be able to play, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Collins has missed the past three games due to an ankle injury but will likely be able to end his absence in the first half of a back-to-back set Friday. Over his last five appearances, he's averaged 7.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 20.2 minutes per game.