Collins was ejected from Saturday's 117-101 loss to the Cavaliers after totaling 10 points (5-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal in 20 minutes.

Collins has played exactly 20 minutes in back-to-back contests since returning from a three-game absence due to a right ankle sprain. He was more productive Saturday than he was Friday, nearly recording a double-double before getting ejected during the final minutes of the loss to Cleveland. It appeared Collins' forearm/elbow made contact with Donovan Mitchell's face while the big man was attempting to set a screen, and Mitchell took exception, charging after Collins. Both players were ejected, but it'd be surprising if the league intervened with suspensions.