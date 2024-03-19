Collins is out for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks after being placed in concussion protocol.

Collins wasn't believed to have sustained a head injury during Sunday's win over the Nets, but after feeling ill upon arriving at the Spurs' facility Tuesday, he seems to have been put through concussion tests and exhibited symptoms of a brain injury. After Tuesday's contest, the Spurs are off Wednesday and Thursday, so Collins could have a chance at clearing the protocol ahead of the team's subsequent game Friday versus the Grizzlies. Dominick Barlow is likely to replace Collins as the Spurs' backup center for whatever length of time Collins is sidelined.