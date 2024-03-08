Collins produced 22 points (8-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and four assists in 30 minutes during Thursday's 131-129 loss to Sacramento.

Getting the start with Victor Wembanyama (ankle) sidelined, Collins played 30 or more minutes for the first time since late November and topped 20 points for the first time since Dec. 19 against the Bucks. The 26-year-old center has been locked in from long distance of late -- over the last seven games, Collins is averaging 12.6 points, 4.6 boards, 2.6 assists and 1.3 threes in only 18.9 minutes a contest while shooting an eye-popping 75.0 percent (9-for-12) from three-point range. Wembanyama could be back Monday, but that would give Collins one more start in his absence Saturday, on the road against the Warriors.