Collins (ankle) progressed to 3-on-3 work Wednesday and said he's optimistic he can return before the end of San Antonio's five-game road trip, which ends Monday in Philadelphia, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Collins hasn't played since Dec. 29 due to a right ankle sprain. His next chance to suit up will come Friday in Charlotte, but that's the first half of a back-to-back set, so it seems his earliest return date will likely be Monday's matchup against the 76ers. Victor Wembanyama has been starting at center in Collins' absence, but the Rookie of the Year candidate prefers to play power forward, so it'll be interesting to see how the lineup shakes out when Collins is back in the mix.