Collins (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

The ankle injury has forced Collins to miss the past three games, and with Friday's tilt coming as the first of a back-to-back set, that number could hit five. If he's not able to give it a go, Dominick Barlow should continue to benefit, serving as Victor Wembenyama's primary backup.