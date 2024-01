Collins (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Wizards, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

After five straight appearances, Collins was sidelined for the second half of San Antonio's back-to-back set Saturday versus Minnesota due to right ankle injury management. Barring a setback, Collins is likely trending more toward probable than questionable, but if he's ruled out, Dominick Barlow would probably be elevated to provide depth again.