Collins (ankle) has been ruled for Monday's matchup against the Hawks, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

On Dec. 31, coach Gregg Popovich said Collins would miss 2-to-4 weeks with a sprained right ankle. It's been two weeks since that statement, and there hasn't been another update. Barring a return to practice soon, Collins can be considered week-to-week moving forward, with the likelihood he's not cleared until late January. In Collins' absence, Victor Wembanyama has been starting at center, while Dominick Barlow and Sandro Mamukelashvili handle backup roles.