Collins (ankle) started and tallied 16 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-6 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 26 minutes in Friday's 124-120 loss to the Hornets. He'll be rested for Saturday's game against the Wizards, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.

Collins made his first appearance since Dec. 29 after missing the Spurs' previous nine games with a sprained right ankle. With Victor Wembanyama (rest) sitting out the front end of the back-to-back set, Collins drew the start in his stead, but Collins is expected to move back to the second unit when both centers are available in Monday's game in Philadelphia. With Wembanyama set to return to action Saturday while Collins rests, Dominick Barlow is expected to remain the top backup at center.