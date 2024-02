Collins finished Sunday's 128-109 loss to Utah with 17 points (7-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-5 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 21 minutes.

Collins has scored in double figures in back-to-back games for the first time since December. However, his fantasy value remains limited in his current role, as he's averaged just 18.4 minutes per game over his last 10 appearances.