Collins will be in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Kings with Victor Wembanyama (ankle) unavailable.

Wembanyama is likely going to miss Saturday's game as well, so Collins could remain in the starting lineup this weekend. Across 24 starts this season, Collins has registered averages of 14.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.2 triples, 0.8 blocks, 0.8 steals and 2.8 turnovers per contest on 50.2 percent shooting.