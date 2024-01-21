Collins (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Monday's game against the 76ers, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Collins has played in the last two games after being sidelined for nine games due to a sprained right ankle, but he finds his status in the air ahead of Monday's game. If he is unable to go, Dominick Barlow will likely be brought up to the main roster and serve as the backup center to Victor Wembanyama.
More News
-
Spurs' Zach Collins: Won't start but available Saturday•
-
Spurs' Zach Collins: Upgraded to probable•
-
Spurs' Zach Collins: Returns Friday, will rest Saturday•
-
Spurs' Zach Collins: Will start Friday•
-
Spurs' Zach Collins: On track to play Friday•
-
Spurs' Zach Collins: Deemed questionable for Friday•