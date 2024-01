Collins (rest) has been upgraded to probable for Saturday's game against the Wizards, Ty Jager of FanSided.com reports.

Collins was ruled out following Friday's loss to the Hornets, but now he's trending toward playing and being available to face the Wizards in the second half of this back-to-back set. During the loss to Charlotte, Collins made his first appearance since Dec. 29 after missing the Spurs' previous nine games with a sprained right ankle.