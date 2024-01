Collins (ankle) will start Friday's game against the Hornets, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

As expected, Collins will make his first appearance since Dec. 29 and will slide right into the starting lineup, with Victor Wembanyama (rest) ruled out. Across 11 appearances (three starts) before his injury, Collins averaged 11.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.9 blocks in 20.8 minutes per game.