Collins will come off the bench Monday night against Golden State.

Collins drew a pair of spot starts while Victor Wembanyama recovered from a right ankle sprain. However, Collins will return to his usual bench role Monday with Wembanyama cleared to play. It's worth noting that head coach Gregg Popovich stated before Monday's clash that Wembanyama's status for Tuesday's game is still uncertain, so it's possible that Collins could slot right back in with the first unit Tuesday if the rookie forward is held out for the second half of San Antonio's back-to-back.