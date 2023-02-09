Bazley was traded from the Thunder to the Suns on Thursday in exchange for Dario Saric and a second-round pick, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

After averaging 29.5 minutes per game over the two seasons prior to the 2022-23 campaign, Bazley saw his role diminish greatly this year, as he averaged just 5.4 points and 3.4 rebounds in 15.4 minutes per game over 36 appearances to begin the season. The Suns also acquired Kevin Durant (knee) and T.J. Warren ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, but Bazley will attempt to carve out a role in the team's frontcourt with Saric -- as well as Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges -- now out of the picture.